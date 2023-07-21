I witnessed something magnificent on Wednesday. It was a God moment; my hair stylist made a split-second decision and I know she heard God’s small still voice and she said, “Yes,” and it turned into a great blessing.
I was sitting in Amber’s chair when she turned on the timer. I was a little surprised because she generally multi-tasks with two clients, but that day, she did not have anyone but me.
So, I had been there about ten minutes and she said while pointing, “Hey. Could you move over to that chair? I’m going to do this lady a favor.” Of course, I jumped right up to let the sweet lady sit down in the chair. I will admit; I sized her up. She had on a pair of sweatpants that nearly swallowed her up and a dingy t-shirt. When I looked at her feet, she wore a pair of Crocs that were stained by the mud she trudged through at times.
Then I looked up to her face. She looked as if she’d been battered by a hard life. As she began telling Amber her story, she backed up my thoughts. “Oh God! Thank you for bringing this lady into the Amber’s chair. She thinks she is in for a haircut, but He had so much in store.”
I could not hear the exchange but I saw Amber’s reaction when the lady walked out the door. Amber ran into the back and burst into tears. I followed. “You have no idea what that poor lady has been through,” Amber began to explain.
Oh, but God knows everything we’ve all been through, and He sent her to the perfect place for encouragement to keep pressing on.
Amber said the lady had not had running water in her house due to pipes bursting during the winter months.
Generally, she just sticks her head until the hose to wash her hair and that is just the beginning of a great inconvenience.
Amber said the lady told her how she had been shunned and she just could not catch a break. She was not asking for money; she was thanking Amber for taking the time to wash and cut her hair.
Amber began to minister to her and let her know that she is welcomed to come to her church. I know without a doubt she would be welcomed with open arms because that is what true Christians are all about. God is no respecter of persons; He accepts us right where we are and He sent His Son to die for all of us no matter who we are or what we have done.
Long again, Amber proclaimed that she would use her chair for ministry. God would send the people her way, and she would be a willing vessel. I am so happy I had the opportunity to watch God using one of his children.
Without a doubt, this meeting was orchestrated by our loving Father. First, Amber never has any same day openings. Next, there are six hair stylists in the salon, but she made her way to Amber’s chair. I know without a doubt that God Almighty knew she would answer the call. Amber did not give this woman a quick haircut for the money; I am sure she knew she was not getting payment, but she did it for the Kingdom.
Amber set out to bless this dear lady, but from the looks of things, Amber got the real blessing. She had her heart tuned to the Spirit; God called, and she answered. My pray is that each of us can hear the voice of the Father and minister to others in a split second; that is where we will find true blessings.
Sherry Lewis is worship leader at Water’s Edge Ministry and is a resident of Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.