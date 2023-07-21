I witnessed something magnificent on Wednesday. It was a God moment; my hair stylist made a split-second decision and I know she heard God’s small still voice and she said, “Yes,” and it turned into a great blessing.

I was sitting in Amber’s chair when she turned on the timer. I was a little surprised because she generally multi-tasks with two clients, but that day, she did not have anyone but me.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.