Dear Editor:
Thank you to the Board of Commissioners for the April 11 opportunity to present the Elections Office limitations for early voting. There was a good discussion with everyone generating ideas for alternate locations and possible retrofits for the current space. Also, thank you to Chris Ausburn for volunteering to lead this effort.
