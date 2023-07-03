Dear Editor,
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 12:55 pm
Dear Editor,
Recently, a writer asked if we felt safe yet. Obviously she was referring to gun violence as if guns are the only thing being used to kill people.
My answer to her question is that I indeed feel much safer with my guns than I do driving on the roads. Vehicles are literal death weapons weighing between twenty-five hundred to six thousand pounds, and are often being driven by irresponsible people who have an insatiable appetite for alcohol, drugs, texting, or the need for speed just to show off. A well trained gun owner/carrier is a good asset should the need arise.
Box cutters took down four airplanes in one of the biggest mass murders this country has ever seen. Fertilizer and fuel oil blew up a federal building killing and maiming hundreds. More than 1,500 people a year die from stabbings. Drug overdoses exceed 106,000 per year. Women in relationships where domestic violence is present have a 750 percent greater chance of death by strangulation by their partners.
We have laws for all of these horrific crimes yet they still occur and the common factor in all of them are people: people who suffer from extreme mental illnesses, or possess some radical grandiose ideology, those with a chemical addiction, or whose hearts are simply full of anger, jealousy, greed and evil. I’m confident that guns aren’t the end all problem in our society.
As a point of observation it is not just Republicans who own and support gun ownership. Democrats purchase and own guns as well. I will agree that congress and the senate have no worries because they have security details. At our house, we are the security detail. When Democrats had total control did they really want to do anything about gun violence or just talk about it?
Heaven help the day that I would ever be forced to pull the trigger against another human being, and have to deal with that kind of deep emotional weight. Military and law enforcement officers who have had to do it know the feeling all too well.
Sincerely,
Atha Dalton
Baldwin
