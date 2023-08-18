There are many seasons in our lives, and it is important to remember God has us in those seasons for a divine purpose. If we follow his guidance, I am convinced we will reap the many rewards of obedience.

One of the seasons we will experience is serving others. Of course, we are called to serve others daily, but God may change the setting of our service and allow us to minister to a variety of individuals or groups of people.

Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and worship leader for Water’s Edge Ministry.

