There are many seasons in our lives, and it is important to remember God has us in those seasons for a divine purpose. If we follow his guidance, I am convinced we will reap the many rewards of obedience.
One of the seasons we will experience is serving others. Of course, we are called to serve others daily, but God may change the setting of our service and allow us to minister to a variety of individuals or groups of people.
Jesus spent his life serving others. Mark 10:43-45 says whoever wants to be a leader must be a servant and whoever what to be first must be the slave to everyone else. He ends that passage with “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give His life as a ransom for many.”
Jesus often served others over a meal. In Luke alone, there are ten instances where Jesus broke bread with the people. He filled their stomachs, but he had a much greater purpose. His main goal was to point them to the Father and be a sacrifice for all our sins.
In Luke chapter 7, an uninvited guest showed up while Jesus was dining with Simon the Pharisee who wanted to hold a prestigious dinner, but Jesus aimed to have an encounter with a sinful woman. I’m convinced Simon was horrified that she had the nerve to interrupt, but Jesus knew her heart. He had compassion on her and ministered to her that day. Sometimes, an act of service may present itself when we least expect it. Are we willing to stop our plans and serve others as Jesus did?
In Luke 9:10-17 we find a familiar story where Jesus fed 5,000 men and many women and children. Jesus could produce the food, but he allowed another person the opportunity to share and Jesus multiplied. It was a special day because Jesus fed them physically and spiritually.
Are we willing to be the hands and feet of Jesus? Are we willing to give what we consider a little, and allow Jesus to multiply? The Lord may call us to meet the basic needs of people. He may call us to give “what little we think we have,” and if we do, I am convinced he will multiply.
In Luke 10:38-42 Jesus was invited to dine with Mary and Martha. Many of us may consider ourselves a Martha. We are the hostess with the moistest always scurrying around to make sure everything is in order. Let us focus on Mary and note that her greatest desire was to sit at the feet of Jesus. What a great lesson! When the Lord gives us great opportunities to serve, let us not focus on the material things, but be prayerful, to see what is most important. God will ordain a time for us to speak to people, minister to people, encourage people, and those moments will go far beyond serving a meal.
I pray that God will open our hearts so that we will not miss the many opportunities we have to serve people. While we may set out to serve their physical needs, God will most definitely have something great in store. Let us see him and ask him to give us opportunities to be the hands and feet of Jesus.
Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and worship leader for Water’s Edge Ministry.
