By Dr. Jenny Heuer, LPC, NCC, CADDCT, CDP
The sights of Christmas trees and holiday decorations, the sounds of Christmas music, the taste of a Starbucks Peppermint Mocha, the smell of chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven, my hand reaching down into a stocking full of surprises. These experiences and feelings- sights, sounds, tastes, smells, touch- encompass the spirit of the holidays for me. These feelings of contentment and coziness is what the Dutch call "hygge".
If feel this sense of coziness ... why wouldn't a person with dementia?
One of my passions in life is bringing awareness to the experiences of individuals living with dementia. Persons with dementia are oftentimes considered to be different because of the disease. However, they are an individual living with a disease not the other way around. The disease impacts his or her ability to experience the world differently, but it doesn't remove the human experience of wanting to also feel that sense of hygge at Christmas and during the holidays.
Now the fun part... who is the person with dementia? What favorite Christmas memories do they have? Is it a room full of laughter while baking, watching a movie, sitting quietly while holding a loved one’s hand, sharing memories with a relative, opening presents on Christmas Eve or Christmas? The list can go on. The best expert is the person with dementia. The key is tapping into the five senses — sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste. And sometimes even more important is the joy of laughter.
Whether in the early or late stages the person with dementia has many ways of telling you what would bring them that wonderful feeling of coziness. Last year you rode around looking at Christmas lights, but this year they want to stay home. This doesn't have to change the activity if they still enjoy it- perhaps you watch a Christmas decorating or baking show. Perhaps you normally make lots of cookies, but now there are challenges with hand eye coordination- that's okay- there is a part of baking where anyone can participate- picking the recipe, pouring ingredients into a bowl, stirring, and measuring. Let's say your loved one enjoys Christmas songs but is unable to recall the lyrics. Keep the music going, especially with those favorite songs. Admit it... you've forgotten the words to a song once or twice but kept humming and moving your hands.
Remember most importantly, the person with dementia is the expert. There are no rules. There is no right or wrong. This could be a time to refresh some of those traditions with a new twist. Tap into those senses of sight, sound, smell, touch, taste, and laughter. Everyone has something that brings them comfort... bringing a sense of hygge to a person with dementia is one of the greatest gifts they can receive.
Dr. Jenny Heuer is a Licensed Professional Counselor who specializes in working with adults facing a variety of issues including mental health and the changes and challenges of aging. She specializes in working with individuals and caregivers impacted by Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Dr. Jenny can be contacted at 678.926.8401 or jenheu77@gmail.com.
