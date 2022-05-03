By Dr. Jenny Heuer, LPC, NCC, CADDCT, CDP
As a therapist, I am curious about what people think about counseling. Perhaps your image of therapy is from a movie or television show. I can tell you the therapy you see in the media will often make you cringe and vouch to never consider stepping into a therapist’s office. I often shake my head and put my hand over my eyes with the media’s portrayal of counseling. I see nearly every single ethical code in my profession is broken. Especially counseling’s first code- to do no harm to the client. If you are considering counseling, what stops you? Is there stigma or the belief if you seek counseling something must be wrong with you? If you share too much, will you be sent to the hospital? Or you might believe other people’s problems are worse than your own and don’t want to burden anyone.
No person’s struggles can be compared to another because we all experience life differently. Your life is unique and just as important as the next person's. This is especially the case when I asked a woman in her 80s to tell me about her life. She responded by saying her life was boring. I encouraged her to share. She stated, “I was raised by nuns.” Our view of ourselves can be much different than how we view others.
A fellow therapist shared with me “we don’t need therapy all the time… but we may need therapy some of the time.” This time may come when emotions, changes, and stress of life catch up. One day you feel overwhelmed and alone not knowing how you got here. Here in this moment where you might feel stress dealing with life, grief after losing someone you loved, alone in caring for an aging parent, powerless after a diagnosis of an illness such as cancer or dementia or questioning your purpose in life. What if I told you there is an unbiased person who embraces you in this moment?
Being a therapist is a gift, and I see counseling as a sacred process. Making the decision to seek help and share your life takes courage. I believe through therapy you are no longer alone. As a therapist, I have the honor of getting to know “the whole person”, what brought you to this moment in your life, and what keeps you stuck. I believe the stuck part brings people to therapy. Getting unstuck, gaining a new perspective, and living life with new freedom and happiness… are what I consider to be the gifts of therapy. It all starts with one person listening to another.
Dr. Jenny Heuer is a Licensed Professional Counselor who specializes in working with adults facing a variety of issues including mental health and the changes and challenges of aging. She specializes in working with individuals and caregivers impacted by Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Dr. Jenny resides in Banks County and can be contacted at 706-897-5563 or jenheu77@gmail.com.
