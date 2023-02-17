Thursday, February 2, concluded the fourth week of the legislative as we completed legislative day 12 of 40. Committee meetings are in full swing as we continue to vet legislation under consideration. The most significant action taken this week was overwhelming passage of House Bill 18, the 2023 Amended Fiscal Year Budget.

2023 Amended Fiscal Year Budget

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.