Most of us are scurrying around in hopes of finding the perfect gifts to put under the Christmas tree, but today, let's take a step back to the first gifts give to the Babe in Bethlehem who was born to be the Savior of the World. 

Matthew Chapter 2 tells us that when the Magi saw the star they headed to the east with gifts and a desire to worship to newborn King. When they finally say the star over the stable, they were overjoyed. Then they saw Mary and the child, and they bowed down and worshiped him. They opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. 

