Most of us are scurrying around in hopes of finding the perfect gifts to put under the Christmas tree, but today, let's take a step back to the first gifts give to the Babe in Bethlehem who was born to be the Savior of the World.
Matthew Chapter 2 tells us that when the Magi saw the star they headed to the east with gifts and a desire to worship to newborn King. When they finally say the star over the stable, they were overjoyed. Then they saw Mary and the child, and they bowed down and worshiped him. They opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
Gold represented royalty, frankincense symbolized the Holy Priesthood, and myrrh was a symbol of mortal death. When the babe in the manger took his first breath it was already determined that the greatest gift that would ever be given was born on that day. Yes, He would become the sacrifice for all of our sins, and He is the reason we all have an opportunity of eternal life and a home in heaven where we will worship Him forever.
Now let's look at these gifts as symbols of the Christian's life today. While we may not place literally place these gifts at the Savior's feet, we should reflect on our lives, and the gifts we should offer our Lord every single day.
The precious gift of gold says we should offer our best to Him including our heart, head, and hands. We first give our hearts to the Lord during salvation, but we honor Him when we wake up each day and pray, "God give us a clean heart?" We offer him our best, our gold, when we focus on His will and His ways, rather than when we fill our heads with things of the world. May our focus be on the things of God and keep our thoughts pure throughout each day. When we give God our finest, we are the hands and feet of Jesus. May we go where He would go, serve just like Him and give with open hands.
Frankincense should help us remember the devotion God had for us when He sent His son to the world. Our gifts to the Lord should include a devotion to the God's Word and living in obedience to His teachings. Everything we need to offer up this gift can be found in Scripture. May we read the word often and be mindful of the wisdom we find in His words.
Finally, the Wise Men offered the gift of myrrh. Today when we look at myrrh, which was a sacred anointing oil, let us devote ourselves wholly and completely to Him. May we carry His anointing on us and let everyone know that we recognize the babe was born to save our lives; may they know we serve a risen Savior, and we wait for our forthcoming King.
During this most important season as we debate on the perfect give for our friends and family, let us remember to offer our best to our Savior during this season and throughout the year.
