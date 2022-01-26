An outbuilding in Commerce was destroyed in a fire on Jan. 18.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 102 Lake Forrest Drive, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found an outbuilding fully involved with fire. The structure was a total loss.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
