P.J. Huggins will serve the remainder of the mayor’s term following action of the city council at the May meeting.
Councilman Eddie Palmer made a motion to appoint Huggins to finish the remainder of the mayor term, as allowed by the town charter. Councilman Allen Fox seconded the motion. Councilman James Turner opposed. The majority ruled, and the motion passed.
Turner made a motion to appoint Eddie Palmer as Mayor Pro-tem. Councilman Allen Fox seconded the motion and it was approved by all.
In other business at the May city council meeting:
•it was reported that the Christmas Tree Lighting will be held on December 2 from 6-8 p.m.
•Amos Smith thanked everyone and presented a plaque to the town for the sponsorship for the Lupus Ride. He stated that next year the name will be North Georgia Lupus Ride. The event raised $10,000 with over 300 plates sold and 175 bikes registered. May 13 is the date for the 2023 event with a rain date of May 20.
WORK SESSION
A work session was held before the regular meeting. Discussions items were:
•building permit rates which cannot be set now until a new inspector is hired. Interviews are being conducted now.
•the Community Center, which needs a little more work before it can be rented out for events.
•the waterline at Yonah Post and Crane Mill Road are being looked into.
•an annexation meeting with the public will be held, possibly on June 2, to discuss details and answer questions from potential properties wanting to be annexed into the city.
•it was agreed that the work sessions should begin at 6 p.m. starting next month to allow ample time to discuss everything needing attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.