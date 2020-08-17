SCOUTS AT CAMPOUT

Banks County Pack 106 held its annual Back to Pack Campout on Saturday, Aug. 15. Shown are: (L-R) Sarah Carrol, Elliot Owens , Jeremy Rylee, Gina Owens, Jamie Spurlock, Jim Vanatta, Jessica Collins, Amalissa Owens, Bentley Rylee, Wyatt Carroll, Waylen Carroll, Chase Owens, Matthew Owens, Eli Parrett, Noah Spurlock and Jackson Collins.

"Everyone had a great time playing games, hiking at the Uchee Lodge and getting to see some scouting friends that some haven't been seen all summer," organizers state. "All of our current Scouts are looking forward to welcoming new Scouts for this year."

Anyone interested in joining Scouting is asked to visit scouting.org or call 706-410-6510 for more information.

