Banks County Cub Scout Pack 106 hosted its annual Summer STEM Camp this past week with Scouts and non Scouts in grades first through fifth participating.
The Scouts had a week of "Down On The Farm" where they had animal visits, planted flowers, went on nature walks, played games and did other activities.
"We also would like to say thank you to all the community members who donated items and volunteers who made this happen," leaders stated. "Our Camp Director Kelly Cronic Parris, our program director Lisa Crump and our new Cub Master Jeremy Rylee worked very hard to make sure everything went great."
