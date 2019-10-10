Congratulations to Donnie and Calli Shirley on the birth of their daughter Paisley Ann Shirley. She was born on Oct. 1 at 8:08 a.m. She weighed six pounds five ounces and was 20 and a half inches long. Paisley joins a very proud big sister, Aubree, 8. She is the granddaughter of Mark and Kim Savage, Maysville, Homer and Margaret Shirley, Baldwin, and Rebecca and Stanley Murray, Mt. Airy.
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of John Sims. He was 96 years old. He was a precious man. Mr. Sims is survived by his daughters, Joyce Miller of Gillsville and Janice Hulsey of Lula; son, Nathan Sims of Gillsville; brothers, Eugene Sims, George Sims, and Jackie Sims all of Gillsville; sister, Lois Loggins of Nicholson; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and host of many friends.
We were saddened to hear of the passing of Julia P. Williams, age 97, of Homer, who died Saturday, Sept. 21, at her residence. Mrs. Williams was born in Homer to the late John and Byrd Hope Payne. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and was retired from the City of Atlanta. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar C. Williams and brothers, William, Fred, Roy and Guy Payne. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She will be greatly missed.
Happy birthday to: Bradley Parson, Justin Wood, Melinda Satterfield, William Harris, Rhonda Martin, Randell Morgan, Steve Samples, Brayden Scales, Ferd Meeks, Blake Carlan, Pauline Bielicki, Jon Wehunt, Elizabeth Carroll, Steven Cash and Keith Segars.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
