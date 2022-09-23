The Annual Title I Parent and Family Engagement Meeting will be held at Banks County Middle School at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on October 3.
"Parents and families are invited to partner with us to help your child reach his/her academic potential," leaders state. "Please join us for our upcoming Title I Annual Meeting to learn how our school’s Title I program supports our students."
