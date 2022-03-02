The Banks County Board of Education heard from a parent at its Feb. 21 meeting about improvements in communication, concerns with the school Governance Council, parent involvement and other issues.
“My husband and I, as parents, would like to be more involved through highly publicized advertisements, appropriate after-hour events conductive to most working parents and the opportunity to submit valuable feedback,” said Michele Ramsey. “We feel like this can be accomplished in receiving the appropriate roll-out phone calls, text, emails, paper flyers to announce the annual Title I or School Forum Meetings that are intended for parental discussions.”
Ramsey also questioned whether the positions on the Governance Council are being “appointed” instead of opened up through an “election nomination.”
“From what we have seen, we believe our Governance Councils work more as informative councils rather than recommendation councils,” Ramsey also said. “We would like this board to commit in seeking recommendations from the Governance Council.”
Other issues she addressed included disappointment that the Essential and Innovative Feature of Foreign Language Studies course had ended and her concerns that agriculture is not being taught in grades K-12.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•approved a field trip request for Banks County High School FBLA to visit Hyatt Regency, Atlanta, March 11-12.
•approved a request for BCHS Varsity Baseball to visit Pepperell High School, Rome, February 25-26.
•approved a request for Banks County Elementary School PBIS to sponsor the sale of Kindness Grams.
•approved a request for BCHS Drama to sponsor a Silent Auction.
•approved a request for Banks County Middle School 8th Grade Parents to sponsor the sale of tickets for the 8th Grade Formal.
•approved a request for BCMS FFA to sponsor a “Teacher Pie in the Face” Fundraiser for the Cooper Edge family.
•approved a request for the BCHS FBLA to sponsor a Powder Puff Football Game, May 20.
