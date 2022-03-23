A crowd filled the room at the Banks County Board of Education meeting Monday night with eight parents and one grandparent speaking about various concerns, with plans to implement a PTA, appointees to the governance council and a book a grandmother finds questionable for primary school students among the issues addressed.
PTA
Several people spoke on their concerns with PTA being formed, including Beth Jones who said, “We do not need political propaganda for our children.”
Jessica Williams said the national PTA doesn’t align with the “Republican conservative” values of Banks County residents and described it as “left-winged based,” especially pointing out it’s “LBGTQ” curriculum.”
CaitiBeth Strickland said national parent organizations have “morals and values that may not align with our.”
“We have governance councils in place to enhance parental involvement,” she said.
Allie Burns questioned whether members have already been appointed to a PTA board. She said she heard it had been “rushed and hushed” and that people had been “hand-selected to be in leadership positions.”
GOVERNANCE COUNCIL
Michele Ramsey, Lula, spoke about parent involvement and how members are appointed to the school’s Governance Councils.
“My family wants to bring to the BOE our concern over the existing Governance Councils,” she said “Currently, it does not appear a single parent/community member was properly nominated or elected by their subgroup. This oversight on behalf of the BOE, the superintendents and the principals we believe violates our Charter and may place our School System in Breach of Contract with the SBOE. The three parent/community members on each Governance Council are supposed to be nominated and elected by and only by the parents of the specific school in which they serve. The Primary School and the High School only have two parent/community members, not three, and currently every parent/community member of each Council has been appointed to the Council by the Principal of each school then supposedly elected by the staff of the school or just accepted through that appointment by the Council. If they weren’t elected by the subgroup, that isn’t representation of a subgroup, that is representation of themselves or the group/person that did appoint them. Either way, it seems none of the Councils are legitimate and we are asking you hold new elections for each position so these Councils can start with a clean slate.”
QUESTIONS BOOK
Martha Ramsey, who identified herself as a grandmother, questioned why parents aren’t able to get answers from board members instead of being referred to board members, as well as questioning a book she believes is inappropriate for primary students to read.
“This book displays disrespectful language, disrespect to teachers, disrespect to education, foul and sexual jokes, sexual references, inappropriate pictures and threats,” she said, in reference to “Big Nate” by Lincoln Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.