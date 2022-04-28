The Banks County 8AA Soccer All Region First Team members are: Kate Parker, Kinsey Nix and Grant English.
"These girls did an outstanding job of representing our sport our teams, and our region" said Coach Mike Boomer of the selection. "Grant has represented our region, sport and schools exceptionally well."
