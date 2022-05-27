A special party is planned for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at the Banks County Public Library to kick off the newest adventure planned for this summer. This special program, to be offered June and July, will be PuRL, the Pop Up Rolling Library, visiting designated areas each week.
The Northeast Georgia Food Bank will be providing weekend food bags for kids.
"Folks will be able to check out books," Stacy Krumnow, library manager states. "Kids can do everything they can do at our library. "
PuRL will be at the following locations each Friday in June and July:
•Boling Farm Supply, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
•Baldwin Elementary School, 11 a.m. to noon.
•Alto Congregational Holiness Church, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
•Gillsville Baptist Church, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
"Visit PuRL and you can check out books and movies and pick up your summer reading take and make craft kits," Krumnow said. "Banks County School students can take A.R tests and win prizes. Kids 18 and under can pick up a weekend food bag."
This is sponsored by the Banks County Public Library, Piedmont Regional Library System and Northeast Georgia Food Bank.
MEALS
Breakfast and lunch will be offered at the library June 6-30 (Mondays through Thursdays). Breakfast will be at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 11:30. The meals will be free to ages 18 and under.
MERMAID PROGRAM
A Live Mermaid Story Hour will be presented at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28.
CRAZY 8 MATH CLUB
A Crazy 8 Math Club will begin June 7 and end June 23 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Grades kindergarten through second grade will be at 10 a.m. Grades third through fifth grade will be at 1 p.m. Space is limited to those who would like to participate are encouraged to call to reserve their place.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
The Summer Reading Program for the Banks County Public Library will be held May 20-July 17.
The theme is "Oceans of Possibilities."
The program schedule includes the following:
•Friday, June 3, 10:30 a.m., ventriloquist Marc Griffiths.
•Monday, June 6, 2 p.m., magician Keith Harnock.
•Monday, June 13, 2 p.m., Talewise Science.
•Monday, June 20, 2 p.m., juggler Todd Key.
•Monday, June 27, 2 p.m., Magic Debbie.
Free admission to all shows.
