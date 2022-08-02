While on the shoulder of I-85 north at approximately 1:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Banks County Sheriff's Office deputy Jonathon Dempsey’s assigned patrol vehicle (with emergency lights activated) was struck by another vehicle. He was occupying the driver’s seat at the time of the crash.
After impact, Deputy Dempsey exited his patrol vehicle to render aid to the driver. The driver was later found to be driving while intoxicated. Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene and will release further details of the investigation as they become available, officials report.
