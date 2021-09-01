“Pause for Prayer 2021” will be held on September 11 at Harmony Baptist Church, located at 5223 Old U.S. 441 North, Baldwin.
The event will begin with a light breakfast at 9 a.m. Prayer will begin at 9:30 a.m. with front line workers being honored.
Masks are optional.
For more information, call 706-499-7177.
