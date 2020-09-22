A Peace Pole was dedicated in downtown Homer Monday afternoon by the Banks County Rotary Club as members of the community gathered around the lawn in front of the Historic Courthouse.
Rotary Clubs across Georgia were celebrating the International Day of Peace Monday to shine a light on peace. Members of the Banks County Rotary Club decided to dedicate the Peace Pole, an iconic symbol with the message of "May Peace Prevail on Earth” as part of the celebration.
Banks County Elementary School decorated and painted messages on the peace pole.
“Peace poles are an international signal standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth,” Rotary Club president Vicki Boling said at the event. “Peace poles can be found in nearly every country in the world. There are tens of thousands of them in communities just like ours all around the world. Each peace pole bears the message may peace prevail on Earth in different languages on its four sides. The Banks County Rotarians decided that it was time to have a Peace Pole in our community so we recruited the efforts in the Banks County School System to bring this pole to life. The Peace Pole being dedicated today displays the message of peace in English, Spanish, Hebrew and Korean.”
The dedication included the reading of poems written about peace by Banks County Middle School students Alaina West, Xander Ledford, Josiah Groover and Isabella Hardy.
BCMS eighth grader Drew Daniel led in the singing of The National Anthem.
Rotary District 6910 Assistant Governor and Banks County Rotarian Rick Billingslea, who is pastor of Hebron Presbyterian Church, gave the invocation.
Doug Cheek, Mayor of Homer and Banks County Rotarian, led in the pledge to the Flag.
