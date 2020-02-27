A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Feb. 23 on Hwy. 441 in Commerce.
Banks County Fire/EMS were called to to 30789 Hwy. 441, Commerce, on a reported person hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival, they found a 21-year-old, who has not been identified, who had been struck by a vehicle.
The man was found in the roadway with numerous trauma-related injuries. He was stabilized and transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, in critical condition.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.