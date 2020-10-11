A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist on Oct. 6 on Hwy. 59 in Commerce.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 745 Hwy. 59, Commerce, on a reported person hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival, units found a 39-year-old female with critical multi trauma injuries sustained from being hit by a vehicle. The patient was treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to Athens Piedmont Hospital with life-threating injuries.
The patient was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No other injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Banks County Coroner’s Office.
