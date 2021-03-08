Trent C. Perry, of Maysville, a Certified Retirement Counselor and local businessman, has qualified for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2021. Perry is an eight-year qualifying member of MDRT.
Attaining membership in MDRT requires Perry to focus on providing top-notch client service and continue to grow professionally through involvement in at least one other industry association. MDRT also offers continuing education opportunities, provides informative and inspirational meetings, and encourages members to support community and charitable involvement through the MDRT Foundation.
Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 49,500 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries.
For more information, contact Perry at 706-499-7688 or tperry@ksifa.com.
