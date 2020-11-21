The Banks County Board of Education, during recent action at its meetings, approved the following personnel items:
•Classified Resignations – Lynn Garrison Grizzle, attendance clerk, effective November 30, 2020; Vickie P, Lacey, paraprofessional, effective November 6, 2020; and Alice Day, bus driver, effective November 18, 2020.
•Classified New Hires – Christina King and Angela Lynn, paraprofessionals, effective November 13, 2020; and Gay Lynn Wright, bus driver, effective November 30, 2020.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•approved its 2021 meeting schedule as follows: Meetings – January 11, February 8, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 14, July 19, August 16, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 13; and Work Sessions – January 7, February 4, March 11, April 15, May 13, June 10, July 15, August 12, September 16, October 14, November 11 and December 9.
•approved the University of North Georgia ‘s use of the system’s softball complex for two days at a cost of $750 per day.
•heard from finance director Mike Beasley that the Education Local Option Sales Tax (ELOST) check for September was $305,959.
•was reminded by superintendent Ann Hopkins that a vote to extend the ELOST would be in March 2021.
•heard from Banks County Middle School Principal Michael Boyle that there are currently 42 students doing virtual choice learning out of a total of 672 students. Boyle said middle school staff is working diligently to clean and do everything they can to keep students and staff safe.
•heard from Banks County Elementary School Principal Dana Simmons that there are currently 29 students doing virtual choice learning. Simmons said one faculty member and 31 students are currently on quarantine. BCES is currently holding a canned food drive. Items needed include: green beans, potatoes, corn, sweet potatoes, stuffing mix, pumpkin, evaporated milk, cranberry sauce, peanut butter and soups. The goal is 2000 cans.
•heard from Amanda Dale, Banks County Primary School principal, that there are 36 students currently doing virtual choice learning. Dale said class Christmas parties would be held this year, but no parents will be able to attend. She said during the month of December special treats are planned for the staff with some being provided by local businesses and community members.
•heard from Christine Bray, Banks County High School principal, that 71 students are currently doing virtual choice learning. Bray said the high school has five positive COVID19 cases with 125 students and staff in quarantine – doing virtual must learning. She said beginning on December 3 the staff would start the 12 days of Christmas events. Bray said the Christmas concerts planned for this year have been split over two days to cut down on large crowds in attendance.
