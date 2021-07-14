The Banks County Extension Office will host a two-hour pesticide training on Thursday, July 29, beginning at 9:30 a.m
The class will be taught at the Banks County Extension Office.
The class will begin with a one-hour program on controlling weeds in pastures and hayfields. The second hour will be a hands-on training that will cover pesticide handling and safety, as well as sprayer calibration.
This training will count as two hours of recertification credits for those with category 10 private pesticide licenses.
The cost of registration is $5 and will be due the morning of the program. RSVP by calling the Extension Office at 706-677-6230 or emailing uge1011@uga.edu.
