Piedmont College’s artists-in-residence chamber ensemble, Piedmont Camerata, will present a free concert 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the Chapel on the Demorest campus.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited and registration is required.
Visit the Piedmont Fine Arts Event Guidelines webpage for more information.
The ensemble includes: Heather Baird-Strachan, violin; Rachael Fischer, violin; Scott Garrett, viola; Ismail Akbar, cello; and Jeri-Mae G. Astolfi, piano. The performance will also include Bob Glass as commentator and host.
The group will perform chamber music masterworks by Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms.
The Chapel, adjacent to the Conservatory of Music, is located at 922 Central Avenue in Demorest.
More than 200 students – about 15 percent of the college’s undergraduate population – participate in music academic programs, ensembles, and performances. The Conservatory of Music is an All-Steinway School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.