The Piedmont College a cappella group “Cantabile” will present a free concert featuring works associated with the letter “B” at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Conservatory of Music recital hall. Afterwards, the college will host a community open house for the just-completed Conservatory of Music.
Music by William Byrd, Johannes Brahms, Billy Joel, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and others will be featured at the performance. Cantabile members include Diana Cleland, Virginia Cleveland, Catherine Gunn, Kristen Ellison, Jordan Approbato, Amin Abraham-Quiles, Matthew Bramlett, Wallace Hinson, Jehiel Baez and Jacob McVey.
After the performance, visitors will be encouraged to explore the space, which includes teaching studios, classrooms, practice rooms and a digital music suite.
The $10 million Conservatory of Music, located adjacent to the Chapel on Central Avenue, includes 27 Steinway pianos. The hand-crafted instruments, widely considered the finest in the world, are synonymous with prestige and quality.
More than 200 students – about 15 percent of Piedmont’s undergraduate population – participate in music academic programs, ensembles and performances. The Conservatory of Music is an All-Steinway School.
