Students honored at Piedmont College, Demorest, for academic achievement during spring semester have been named.
Students named Dean's Scholars for finishing the semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are:
•Brandon Krautter of Baldwin.
•Juan Alvarez-Martinez of Baldwin.
•Kate Holbrook of Baldwin.
•Christopher Peck of Baldwin.
Students named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.50-3.99 grade point average are:
•London Cochran of Homer.
•Soledad Ramirez of Baldwin.
•Ashley Smith of Homer.
