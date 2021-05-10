The Piedmont Regional Library System’s Pop-up Rolling Library vehicle, PuRL, is turning one this year and the library wants everyone to be a part of the celebration.
Piedmont Regional has been getting back out into their communities and their new outreach vehicle is a big part of how they are doing this.
"Outreach and book mobiles have always been an important part of the library experience,” says Kelli McDaniel, assistant director of the Piedmont Regional Library System. “Because of that, we want to be out into our communities creating connection with both users and no-users, spark authentic conversation about what the library was and is today, and to build deeper relationships with our community. Our pop-up rolling library, or PuRL, as we call her, is a big part of that vision and mission.”
The Piedmont Regional Library System has taken the traditional book mobile and given it a modern twist. Their pop-up rolling library is a colorful Ford 250 truck that has been outfitted with shelving, TVs, special lighting, an audio sound system, free Wi-Fi, and everything else needed to bring the library outside its 4 walls. It was built by Summit Bodyworks in Colorado.
"This compact vehicle allows us to pop-up anywhere and at any time; farmer’s markets, fairs, school and community organization events, parades – you think it, we take it,” says Alicia King, community engagement coordinator for Piedmont Regional. “We want to meet the public where they live, learn, work and play, and PuRL lets us do just that.”
They will be stopping at each of their 10 libraries and their three book deposits to show off this unique vehicle, share information about their in-house and online services, check out books, and to pass out party favors to the public.
“During this first year, our new outreach vehicle has been very well received and, because of that, we wanted to celebrate this special birthday milestone with everyone,” states King.
To see when PuRL’s Birthday Tour will be coming to your local library, or to contact your local library to book this unique outreach vehicle, go to prlib.org and click on your local library’s link.
The Piedmont Regional Library System serves 10 libraries and three book deposits in Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties. All libraries are open to the public. To find your local library and current hours open, visit prlib.org.
