The Piedmont's Pinwheels for Prevention Ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, in downtown Homer, at 943 Historic Homer Highway.
This annual event is held during Child Abuse Prevention Month to bring awareness on the number of cases reported in the county during the past month. A pinwheel representing each case reported will be placed in the park in downtown Homer.
