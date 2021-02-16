The Banks County Planning Commission approved requests presented at the Tuesday, Feb. 16, meeting that will bring 26 new homes to the county.
The planners first approved a request from Dexter Ledford for 12 parcels on a plat of property on Highway 63.
Before the vote was taken, planning commission member Taylor Griffith asked Ledford about the planned driveways. Ledford said that there will be one drive per two homes.
Planning commission chairman Jack Stewart asked the price range, and Ledford replied "low to mid $200,000s."
In the other request, the planners unanimously approved the request from Seth Cape for the final subdivision plat for The Oaks at Banks Crossing. Cape said this is Phase 3 of the project, which will bring an additional 14 lots to the subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.