The Banks County Planning Commission was split Tuesday night on whether to recommend approval of a rezoning request to allow a distribution warehouse project to locate on 200 acres on Martin Bridge Road. After much discussion, the request from Seabrook Development was denied in a 3-2 vote.
Planning commission chairman Brian Mathis and members Taylor Griffin and Scott Wheatley voted to deny the request to rezone the property from C-2 (general commercial district) to C-3 (warehouse and distribution). Planning commission members J. O'Kelley and Sam Moon voted against the motion to deny.
The request will now go to the Banks County Board of Commissioners for final approval at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Annex Building in Homer.
The developer, Clay Simpson, and his attorney, Bob Cheeley, presented the plans at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday night, July 19.
Simpson's proposal is to locate two buildings on the site. Simpson does not have tenants in place yet but said it would be "Fortune 500 companies."
Cheeley said, "Clay does a first-class job at whatever he does. He brings in good paying jobs and a good tax base wherever he goes."
Simpson said the project would add $800,000 annually to the Banks County tax base and would bring in 2,000 to 4,000 jobs with starting salaries in the $45,000 to $65,000 range.
The planning commission has recommended denial for requests that did not list the tenant for a project and only listed it as being a "spec building."
"Without knowing what's going in there, I don't know if we will ever have the factual information to approve a rezoning," Griffin said at the meeting Tuesday night.
The planning commission had questions about the traffic study but Simpson said his traffic engineer was not present to address those questions. Cheeley pointed out that the traffic study was submitted earlier to the county.
Six people who live adjacent to or near the project spoke in opposition to the plans.
Lana Cannon said she loves the "small hometown feel" of the area and has concerns that the development would bring noise and too much traffic.
"I challenge you to make the right decision for the county," she said.
Jody Parks said after the presentation from the developer that "we have more questions than answers."
"The county has already set a precedent that if we don't know what's coming in, we don't approve it," she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.