The Banks County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to recommend approval for a food processing business to locate in the county.

The planners recommended that the request from Hodie Meats of Alto for a conditional use permit for the business be approved. The request will now to to the Banks County Board of Commissioners for final approval. The BOC will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the board room in the County Annex.

