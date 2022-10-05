The Banks County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to recommend approval for a food processing business to locate in the county.
The planners recommended that the request from Hodie Meats of Alto for a conditional use permit for the business be approved. The request will now to to the Banks County Board of Commissioners for final approval. The BOC will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the board room in the County Annex.
The conditional use will not be on the entire property. It will only be on the back building and closely surrounding area which is approximately 202,781 square feet.
Eric Ayers presented the request to the planning commission Tuesday night, Oct. 4.
"It will be very clean and very sterile," he said of the business. "We are not a kill facility. There will be no odor."
Ayers said 40 to 50 employees will be hired initially with plans to hire up to 200 as the business grows.
