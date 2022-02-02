A rezoning request for a retail development at McCoy Bridge Road and Hwy. 441 was recommended for approval in a 4-1 vote of the Banks County Planning Commission Tuesday night.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners is the deciding body on rezoning issues and will vote on the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the County Annex.
The request from Darshaan Holding, LLC is to rezone a 7.27-acre tract from ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) to C2 (Commercial) to be used for a convenience store/gas station, three-shop retail space and self-storage facility.
The planning commission members voting to recommend approval were J.O’Kelley, Scott Wheatley, Sam Moon and Brian Mathis. Taylor Griffin voted against the motion to recommend approval.
At the planning commission meeting Tuesday night, John Irvin of Foothills Design spoke on behalf of the applicant and said an “unofficial traffic study” had been conducted since the plans were first presented. He said it shows that 350 vehicles a day will pass through the intersection if the rezoning is approved for the development.
Real estate broker James Otis Rylee, a Banks County resident, spoke in favor of the request and said he believes it is the “best use” for the property.
“We could be looking at a lot worse,” he said. “I do believe this is one of the less infringement property uses.”
Several nearby property owners spoke in opposition to the plans with their concerns including traffic issues and environmental problems.
Robert Marshburn, who lives on Marshburn Road, said the plans for a gas station, three businesses, 43 parking spaces and the storage buildings is too much for the site.
“That will bring a lot of traffic,” he said. “This is way over designed. It is too jammed.”
He also pointed out that the planned Hwy. 441 entrance does not have a deceleration lane.
“It would create an impossible situation on McCoy Bridge Road,” he said.
A resident of McCoy Bridge Road also spoke and said, “I’m concerned with that much traffic getting dumped on that road.”
He also mentioned concerns with gas and oil run-off from the gas station.
Planning commission member Sam Moon said some of the issues mentioned are “much ado about nothing.” He pointed out that gas stations in Homer have had underground gas tanks for over 70 years and that he has had storage buildings and that 50 to 60 people do not go to them each day.
“You can find something wrong with every business,” he said, adding that unless some new businesses come to the county that property taxes are going to “go through the roof.”
“We better find some mutual ground,” he said, adding that the request meets the criteria for C2 zoning.
He asked, “Where are we going to allow development — as long as it’s not in your backyard?”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the planners recommended approval to a request from Caleb Helton of Helton Investments LLC for a conditional use permit to operate a business to sell ammunition and offer gunsmithing from his residence at 270 Mt. Sinai Road.
