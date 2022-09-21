The Banks County Planning Commission recommended approval for a conditional use permit Tuesday night for a pet cremation service to locate in the county.
The approval was for Lynn Mobley’s request for a conditional use permit to locate the business at 340 Lakeview Drive, Baldwin.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will take action on the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Annex Building in Homer.
The recommendation for approval from the planning commission came with several conditions, including that the business be limited to two incinerators, a six-foot fence barrier be placed around the pad/incinerator; all state and federal guidelines for pet crematory services be followed; and the flooring underneath the incinerator meet the guidelines of the company it is purchased from.
Before the vote was taken, the planning members asked several questions about the operation of the business, including the equipment used, the odor and the set-up of the site.
Mobley said the operation does not emit any odor and that her vehicle would be the only one coming onto the site. She also said there would be no ashes or run-off from the site.
Rick Farmer, who also owns a pet crematory business and is training Mobley, also spoke in favor of the request. He said he has owned his business for 17 years and has not had any issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.