The Banks County Planning Commission, at the monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, approved a rezoning request and a special use permit.
The rezoning request was approved unanimously for Michael Veal, Gainesville, to place a vehicle sales business on 5.532 acres located on Old Hwy. 441 North.
The property is currently zoned ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) and the zoning will change to C2 (Commercial) to allow Veal to operate a business that sells $20,000-$30,000 trucks.
Veal said he plans to construct a 50x80 foot shop on the property and an area to display the trucks. He said his business averages selling 13 to 15 trucks per month.
Veal said he would not be doing any repairs or body work at the site.
No one spoke in opposition to this request.
RETREAT
A special use request was unanimously approved, with five conditions, for Paradise Recreation of Georgia Inc., owned by Ramon and Marjorie Mantilla, Suwanee, to operate a retreat on 19.71 acres at 256 Hebron Rd.
M. Mantilla said she and her husband have owned the property for six to seven years and they want to provide a recreational retreat for churches, families and corporations.
Adjoining property owner Tom Weeks voiced his concern with the approximately 900 feet that joins his property that is not fenced and people being able to come onto his property and the noise that could come from allowing parties to be held on the property.
M. Mantilla agreed to address the concerns for Weeks.
The commission recommended the following conditions as part of the approval: must have a staff member present when guests are on the property; quiet time begins at 10 p.m.; post the property adjoining the Weeks property according to state regulations; all dogs on property must be leashed; and two-night maximum stay for guests.
Both of these requests will now go to the Banks County Board of Commissioners for final approval at the meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, at the Banks County Annex.
