The Banks County Planning Commission recommended approval, in a 4-1 vote, Tuesday night to Paul Patel to locate hotel at Hampton Court at Banks Crossing.
A representative of Patel said the hotel, his fourth in the area, would be an upscale Marriott extended stay suite property geared toward corporate and business travelers. The nightly rate will be $130. It will also be for leisure and tourist travelers.
Planning commission member Taylor Griffith was the only one voting against the motion for the conditional use application, stating his only concern was that there isn't a written agreement with Marriott. The representative said she has a "verbal agreement" and it is "good." Planning commission members Brian Mathis, Scott Wheatley, Jay O'Kelley and Sam Moon voted in favor of the motion.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will vote on the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at the County Annex in Homer.
At the planning commission meeting, one lady spoke in opposition to the request, stating she is concern about the need for an additional hotel at Banks Crossing and that extended stay properties increase crime.
The hotel representative said their marketing study found that businesses in the area send corporate employees to this area for training seeking extended stay hotels and corporate relocation employees to the area seeking hotels while they are looking for permanent housing.
Planning commission member Sam Moon pointed out that crime is found in areas regardless of whether people "spend the night or not."
"We are going to have crime," he said. "There has always been good people and there has always been bad people."
OTHER BUSINESS
The planners also recommended approval of the requests below, which will also go to the BOC at the May 10 meeting for final action:
•conditional use application from Maxwell McCroskey for a new and antique vehicle parts sale and vehicle sales business at 20519 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce.
•conditional use application from Joshua Trimble for a home occupation business at 1565 McCoy Bridge Road operate T&R Land Clearing and Grading.
The planners also heard from Kaefus Abernathy, who had asked for a variance to reduce the 1,000 minimum heated space requirement in a new home. After the discussion, Abernathy decided to combine his planned home space and garage space, a combined 1,200 square feet, and heat all of it, which means a variance will not be needed.
