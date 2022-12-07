The RaceTrac gas station at Banks Crossing will expand within the next year if a request for a conditional use permit from the company is approved by the Banks County Board of Commissioners, when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The Banks County Planning Commission heard the request when it met on Tuesday, Dec .6, and unanimously recommended approval of the request.
Del Lago Ventures has requested the conditional use request. Two representatives of the company presented the request to the planning commission Tuesday night.
Plans are to construct a canopy and four gas pump islands on the property behind RaceTrac, where a hotel that was damaged in a recent fire is now located. The remains of the hotel will be torn down with the new gas island to then be constructed. There will be stairs and ADA ramp leading to the current store. There are no plans to expand or make changes to the current store part of the property.
The recommended for approval from the planning commission came with several conditions, including: there be no weigh station or shower facility on the new addition; all vacant land will be landscaped; there be no expansion above the proposed design for four gas islands; there will be a sign put in place stating 'No Tractor Trailers allowed for fueling'; there be no exit signs posted at the entrances; and there be no parking on the addition.
The company representatives stated that there will be lighting at the new canopy area, which will have a Racetrac logo on it and security cameras will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.