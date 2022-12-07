PRESENTS PLANS FOR EXPANSION

Chandler Cochran presents plans for the Racetrac expansion to members of the planning commission. Planning members shown are J. O'Kelley, chairman, Taylor Griffith and Jody Parks. Planners also present were Scott Wheatley and Jason Hensley.

 Photo by Angela Gary

The RaceTrac gas station at Banks Crossing will expand within the next year if a request for a conditional use permit from the company is approved by the Banks County Board of Commissioners, when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Banks County Planning Commission heard the request when it met on Tuesday, Dec .6, and unanimously recommended approval of the request.

