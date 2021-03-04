Plans for a Banks County businessman to construction a new office and shop for his business were recommended for approval by the Banks County Planning Commission at its meeting Tuesday night, March 2.
The planners recommended approval for the request from Eugene "Gal" Martin, II with Upstate Curb, Inc. to rezone the 8.86-acre lot at 113 Gallery Dr., from ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) to C1 (Commercial) for an office and shop.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will take final action on the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, at the County Annex Building in Homer.
Martin said at the planning meeting Tuesday night that he plan to locate a 60x120 building on the property. He does not plan to change his current business operation but wants an enclosed area to work.
Carol Ayers spoke at the planning meeting on behalf of her mother, who lives adjacent to the property. She said she is. not opposed to Mr. Martin's plans but asked about future use that would be allowed under a commercial zoning designation.
Banks County code enforcement officer Paul Ruark said any commercial developments would be limited by square footage and would have to come back before the planning commission for approval.
