The Banks County Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of a request to rezone property at Banks Crossing from C-2 (General Commercial) to R2 (Multi-Family Housing) to locate apartments on the site.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will take action on the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Annex Building in Homer. The planning commission makes recommendations to the BOC.
Mark Walton with Green River Builders presented the plans, stating that the original plans had been changed to reduce the number of three-bedroom apartments. He said this was done so that there would be less of an impact on the school system. He said the new plans project 80 additional school children in the area. The total number of apartments is 360. The average rental price would be $1,200 per month. He said that the City of Commerce would provide the water and sewer to the development. He added that it would be a $42 million, five-year project that would be developed in three phases.
Planning commission member Brian Mathis said, “We’ve already approved one (apartment complex in the area) and we don’t know what the impact will be. Let’s see the impact will be before we approve another one. In my personal opinion, it’s too early to approve another one We don’t know what’s going to happen with the one that’s coming in.”
In other action, the planning commission:
•recommended denial of a request from Thai Bui to rezone property on Felton Circle from ARR (agriculture rural residential) to CAD (consolidated agricultural district) to locate additional poultry houses. The current zoning allows six poultry houses. The change would allow two additional poultry houses. The BOC will also take action on this request Nov. 12.
•recommended approval of a request from Stephanie Meiburg for a variance to separate two parcels of 1.99 acres to allow an additional residence.
