The Banks County Planning Commission recommended Tuesday night that a request to rezone 554 acres at Martin Bridge Road for a huge industrial park be denied.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will take action on the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the County Annex in Homer.
PNK Holdlings LLC has applied to rezone an 167.07-acre lot, a 38.3-acre lot and a 212-acre lot from ARR (Agricultural Rural, Residential) to M1 (industrial) and to rezone a 137-acre lot from C2 (commercial) to M1 (industrial).
At the planning commission meeting Tuesday night, Will Cobb presented the request and said the total build-out would be 5.3 million square feet in warehouse space for a $325 million investment. This would be in “multiple buildings.”
“This is not a small project,” he said. “It also is not fly-by-night.”
He said the property tax revenue to the county would be $21.1 million annually and 4,200 jobs would be created.
While the businesses that would locate in the warehouses have not been determined, he said they would be “Class A tenants.”
“It is going to be a very quality project,” he said. “We’re excited about it. We hope the county is excited about it. We want to be a member of the community.”
Planning commission chairman Brian Mathis questioned what businesses would be locating on the site. While no businesses have been finalized yet for the project, Cobb said possibilities include “distribution, tele-communications and internal grow house for organic fruits and vegetables.”
Engineer Antonio Samples answered questions related to traffic. He said plans are for three proposed driveways on Martin Bridge Road, with one “emergency drive” on Neal Road. He said the traffic study projection calls for 8,500 trips per day to the site.
OPPOSITION
Fourteen people spoke in opposition to the rezoning with the size of the project being one of the main points mentioned.
“I’m not opposed to development,” Jeff Jones, who lives on Hwy. 63, said. “This is too big. This is larger than all of Banks Crossing… This is too big for our county.”
Traffic concerns were another issue mentioned by several people who live near the site.
“This kind of traffic will decrease the life of our road,” Marissa Campbell said. “This is too much, too fast.”
Kenneth Bennett said, “If this comes to fruition, it will change the character of our county forever.”
Chris Ausburn said, “Once we get this, we can’t get rid of it. We have to be very careful. Is the tax money worth selling the soul of our county.”
ANSWERS QUESTIONS
Before a vote was taken, Mark Stiles, one of the developers, answers questions from members of the planning commission, including whether any tax abatements had been offered for the project. He said “no” to this question.
He was also again asked if the businesses that would locate on the site are known. He said, “nobody knows the companies.”
Planning commission member Taylor Griffith said, “Without knowing what we’re getting, we don’t know what the benefits or the burdens would be.”
ASKED TO BE TABLED
After hearing all of the comments from residents in the community, Stiles asked that the request be tabled for 30 days in order for him to get answers.
“I fully appreciate what everyone is staying because it is your home,” he said. “Can we table it so that I can address some of these points. I think the concerns are legitimate and I would like to address those concerns.”
The planning commission members decided to go ahead and vote on their recommendation. Planning commission chairman Brian Mathis said the board of commissioners can decide whether to table the matter or proceed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the planning commission recommended approval of a request from Adam Sibcy to rezone a 2-acre lot at 1431 W. Ridgeway Road from ARR to C1 (neighborhood commercial) to be used for mini-warehouses.**
