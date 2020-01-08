The Banks County Planning Commission is calling for a moratorium on apartments and other multi-family housing for the next three years.
The planners agreed Tuesday night, Jan. 7, to recommend to the Banks County Board of Commissioners that the moratorium be in place for three years on all multi-family housing, this would include apartments, town houses and condominiums. The BOC will consider the recommendation when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Annex Building.
At the planning commission meeting, chairman Brad McCook made the motion, adding that he felt the action should be made in an effort to see the “impact of the development” that has already been approved for 234 apartments at Banks Crossing near The Home Depot. That project is expected to begin in March and be completed within two years.
Several Banks County residents spoke at the planning meeting in favor of the moratorium. Chris Osborn said that the county is not ready for the “growth explosion” that more apartments would bring to Banks Crossing.
Scott Ledford, who has been chairman of the county development authority for 10 years, said that the county is not ready for the 1,000 apartments that have been proposed for the area. He said the schools, infrastructure and public safety could not handle that many additional residents.
“We need industry to make it work,” he said.
CHANGES TO PLANS
The developer that has already been approved to locate an apartment complex at Banks Crossing is Capstone Acquisitions. A representative of this company was at the meeting on Jan. 7 to ask for a change to the original plans. The planning commission approved the request to rezone 1.56 acres on East Ridgeway Road and Faulkner Road from C2 (Commercial District) to R2 (Multi-family District). This property was purchased to add to the apartment complex already in development that was approved in May.
In addition to this rezoning request, the planning commission also approved a variance to the overall development from 14 units per acre to 14.75 units per acre. This increased the total apartments from 223 to 234.
The developers have also incorporated into the development recommendations from the Banks County planning commission and board of commissioners, which include lighted sidewalks throughout the development and turning the access points on Faulkner Road to exit only. Capstone has also created two commercial out parcels: A medical office parcel and a retail parcel.
The planning commission only makes recommendations to the board of commissioners. The BOC will take final action on these two zoning issues when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Banks County Courthouse Annex.
OTHER ZONING
The planning commission also recommended approval to a request from Martin Bridge Properties, Athens, to rezone 17 acres on Highway 59 from ARR (Agricultural Rural Residential) to M1 (Industrial). Plans are to include the 17 acres in a planned 87-acre industrial park with four to five businesses. The BOC will also take action on this when it meets on Jan. 14
MCCOOK RESIGNS
Also at the meeting, McCook resigned his position, stating he plans to run for the District 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
Jack Stewart was named chairman of the planning commission with Brian Mathis named vice chairman.
