The Banks County Planning Commission is recommending that a rezoning request for 11.7 acres on Harmony Church Road and Hwy. 441 for three spec warehouses be denied.
The vote was unanimous Tuesday night at the planning commission to recommend denial to the request from James Dudley to rezone the property from ARR (agriculture, rural, residential) to C2 (commercial) for the project.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will take final action on the request. The BOC meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Annex Building.
Dudley said his plan is to build three 12,000 square foot spec warehouses on the property.
He has one tentative client, a poultry supply business, for one of the warehouses.
Two nearby property owners spoke on their concerns with the project, including run-off from the development and increasing traffic on the roads.
The planning commission members voted to deny the request due to not knowing exactly what business will locate on the property.
“We don’t know what is going in there,” planning commission member Taylor Griffin said. “Without knowing, I don’t know how we can make an informed decision.”
Planning commission member Brian Mathis added, “We are going into it blind. It’s hard to rezone without knowing what’s going in those buildings.”
Planner Scott Wheatley asked, “How many trucks are going in and out of Harmony Church Road? I would need to know that to vote.”
In other business at the meeting Tuesday, the planners recommended approval in a 3-1 vote, a conditional use request from Shuxuan Dong to operate a massage therapy practice at 309 Steven B. Tanger Blvd. Dong, who said she owns two other massage therapy businesses in Georgia, said she would be the only massage therapist working at the business at Banks Crossing.
She said she would also offer retail sales at the business of essential oils and other massage related items.
Voting to recommend approval of her request were Mathis, Griffin and Wheatley. Planning commission member J O’Kelley voted against the request.
The BOC will also vote on this request when it meets on Oct. 12.
