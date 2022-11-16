In a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, the Banks County Planning Commission recommended that a proposed rezoning for industrial use be denied.
Seabrook Development requested that 173 acres at the Martin Bridge exit be rezoned from ARR (Agriculture Rural Residential) and C2 (General Commercial) to M1 (Industrial District). Plans are for light manufacturing/assembly use on the property.
Planning commission members Jody Parks, Scott Wheatley and Taylor Griffith voted to deny the request, while planning commission chairman Jay O'Kelley and member Jason Hensley voted against the motion to deny.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding the application on Tuesday, November
22, at 6:30 PM in the board room at the Banks County Courthouse Annex.
Attorney Bob Cheeley presented the request on behalf of property owner Clay Simpson.
"The zoning is in compliance with the county's comprehensive plan," Cheeley said.
He compared the project to a development Simpson has at the Pendergrass/Jefferson exit in Jackson County.
Simpson said while a specific user for the project has not been determined that it would be "Fortune 500" company that would serve auto manufacturers in the area.
Cheeley said the project would bring in $800,000 per year to the county in taxes, with plans to hire 400 employees initially with that possibly growing to 2,000 people.
Six nearby or adjacent property owners spoke in opposition to the request. The increase in traffic was the main topic addressed by the speakers.
There was also some concern about the exact use of the development not being determined yet. This was also a concern of the planning commissioners voting against the rezoning.
"These are best guesses at best because we have no idea what is going in there," Griffith said. My main concern is not knowing what it is."
Parks said, "My concern is the traffic. My first thought is safety... I'm concerned about the traffic and the square footage.
Wheatley said, "I hate a blank M1 zoning."
