PRESENTS PLANS

Bob Cheeley and Clay Simpson present plans to the Banks County Planning Commission.

 Photo by Angela Gary

In a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, the Banks County Planning Commission recommended that a proposed rezoning for industrial use be denied.

Seabrook Development requested that 173 acres at the Martin Bridge exit be rezoned from ARR (Agriculture Rural Residential) and C2 (General Commercial) to M1 (Industrial District). Plans are for light manufacturing/assembly use on the property.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.