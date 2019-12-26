Banks County planners will hear from the developer of an apartment complex at Banks Crossing about several proposed changes to the project.
Capstone Acquisitions, Gainesville is asking to rezone 1.56 acres on East Ridgeway Road and Faulkner Road from C2 (Commercial District) to R2 (Multifamily District). This property was purchased to add to the apartment complex already in development that was approved in May.
The Banks County Planning Commission will hear the request when it meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the board room at the Banks County Courthouse Annex, located at 150 Hudson Ridge, Homer.
In addition to this rezoning request, the developers would like to request a variance to the overall development from 14 units per acre to 14.75 units per acre. This would increase the total apartments from 223 to 234.
The developers have also incorporated into the development recommendations from the Banks County planning commission and board of commissioners, which include lighted sidewalks throughout the development and turning the access points on Faulkner Road to exit only. Capstone has also created two commercial out parcels: A medical office parcel and a retail parcel.
The planning commission will make a recommendation to the BOC, who takes final action on zoning issues. The BOC meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Banks County Courthouse Annex.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
Also on the agenda at the Jan. 7 planning commission meeting is a request from Martin Bridge Properties, Athens, to rezone 17 acres on Highway 59 from ARR (Agricultural Rural Residential) to M1 (Industrial). Plans are to include the 17 acres in a planned 87-acre industrial park with four to five businesses.
