The Banks County Planning Commission will hear a request to locate a chicken farm in the county at its next meeting.
Shayne Shelton has requested a conditional use permit to locate the chicken farm for Cobb Vantress on 26.7 acres on Chatham Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County Planning Commission will hear a request to locate a chicken farm in the county at its next meeting.
Shayne Shelton has requested a conditional use permit to locate the chicken farm for Cobb Vantress on 26.7 acres on Chatham Road.
The Banks County Planning Commission will hear the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the board room of the Banks County Courthouse, located at 150 Hudson Ridge in Homer.
The Banks County Board of Commission will hear the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the County Annex.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.