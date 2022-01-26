The Banks County Planning Commission will hear a rezoning request to locate a convenience store at Hwy. 441 and McCoy Road when it meets on Jan. 4. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the County Annex Boardroom, located at 150 Hudson Ridge, Homer.
Darshaan Holding LLC is requesting that the 7.27-acre lot be rezoned from ARR (Agricultural, Rural Residential) to C2 (commercial) to for the convenience store/gas station. There will also be retail space and a self-storage facility on the site.
In other business at the meeting, the planning commission will discuss changes to the county zoning ordinance related to the consolidated agriculture district, agriculture-rural residential district, neighborhood commercial district, general commercial district, industrial district and office and light industrial district.
