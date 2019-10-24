The Banks County Planning Commission will hear a request for a large apartment complex when it meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Courthouse Annex building.
The planning commission heard this request in early October and postponed taking action until seeking input from the school system, fire department and sheriff’s office.
Green River Builders is asking to rezone property at Banks Crossing from C-2 (General Commercial) to R2 (Multi-Family Housing) to locate apartments on the site.
Mark Walton presented the request to the planning commission at an earlier meeting and said there is a need for housing in the area due to new jobs.
Walton said the plans call for 360 apartments with 36 being one-bedroom; 288 being two-bedroom; and 36 being three-bedroom. The average rental price will be $1,200 per month. The complex will be gated and will offer amenities to the residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.