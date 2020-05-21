The Banks County Planning Commission will meet on requests that for a hotel and a subdivision to locate in the county.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Banks County Courthouse Annex, located at 150 Hudson Ridge, Homer.
The requests are:
•Pradhuman Patel, requesting a conditional use application to allow a hotel to locate on 1.88 acres at Banks Crossing.
•Griffin Brothers, requesting a rezoning from ARR (Agricultural Rural Residential) to R-1 (Single Family Residential) for a proposed subdivision.
The planning commission will make a recommendation to the Banks County Board of Commissioners, who will take action on the requests at a meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, in the board room at the Banks County Courthouse Annex at 150 Hudson Ridge.
